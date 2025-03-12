India imports 44.19 lakh tonnes DAP till Feb FY25: Govt

New Delhi: India has imported 44.19 lakh tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, till February FY25, the govt data showed. The country had imported 55.67 lakh tonnes in FY24.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, MoS for Chemicals & Fertilisers Anupriya Patel noted that the domestic production of urea and P&K fertilisers has increased in India in the last 10 years. She said urea production has jumped from 225 lakh tonnes per annum during FY15 to 314.07 lakh tonnes in FY24.

“In case of P&K, the companies are free to import /produce fertilizer raw materials, intermediaries and finished fertilizers as per their business dynamics,” Patel said. She said the production of P&K fertilizers has increased from 159.54 lakh tonnes in FY15 to 182.85 lakh tonnes in FY24. As per the govt data, India imported 55.67 lakh tonnes of DAP in 2023-24, of which 22.28 lakh tonnes (40.02 per cent) came from China.

Till February FY25, the country has imported 44.19 lakh tonnes of DAP, of which 8.47 lakh tonnes (19.1 per cent) were from China.