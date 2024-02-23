India hopes that countries will come to WTO meet with positive attitude

India on Friday expressed hope that other countries will come to the WTO meet in Abu Dhabi with a positive attitude and listen to the concerns of developing nations for providing free and fair solutions to their problems.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said that though the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has played an important role in setting robust rules for global trade, there are significant problems in the organisation.

Trade ministers of 164 countries will gather in Abu Dhabi, UAE from February 26 to discuss a range of issues pertaining to areas such as agriculture, fisheries subsidies, and a moratorium on imposing customs duty on e-commerce trade.

“I do hope that other countries will also come to the table with a positive attitude as does India...(I do hope that) other countries are also willing to listen to us and other less developed and developing countries’ concerns and give free and fair solutions to the problems,” Goyal said at the Raisina Dialogue here.

He added that with all its problems, difficulties, short-comings, and fault-lines, the Geneva-based multi-lateral body has played an important role in setting robust rules of business, and fair play among trading nations.

It also provides a platform, where all the member countries hold dialogue or debate on different trade-related issues and come up with solutions.

However, “there are significant problems, there are concerns about how it will operate, there is an attempt to even introduce elements into the WTO which are certainly not a part of world trade as

such.