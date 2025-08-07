India has potential to be a leader in critical mineral production: Anil Agarwal

New Delhi: Governments across the globe are ramping up support for the production of critical minerals in an attempt to reduce the reliance on China, which currently dominates global supply chains.

In a recent social media post, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal highlighted this trend, saying “From Australia to the US, governments are actively supporting the production of critical minerals. The race to reduce China’s domination in this sector is underway”.

Amidst this global race, India’s vast geological wealth positions it as a key player in the critical minerals landscape, “India, with its rich geology, has all the potential to be a leader”, stated Agarwal on social media platform X. With the right mix of policy support, private-sector investment, and innovation, India has the ingredients to become a trusted, long-term supplier in this high-value, high-stakes space.