India has over 1.84 cr women-owned MSMEs

New Delhi: There are over 1.84 crore women-owned MSMEs in the country and the government has taken a number of initiatives to increase their participation in the sector, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Thursday.

He said that the women owners of MSMEs registered on Udyam and Udyam Assist Platform (UAP), since the launch of Udyam on July 1, 2020 and the launch of UAP on January 11, 2023 in the country, is 39 per cent.

“Number of women-owned MSMEs as on July 23, 2024 is 1,84,59,809,” he said.

Manjhi said the government has taken a number of initiatives to increase their participation in MSMEs such as amendment of the Public Procurement Policy in 2018 and mandating central ministries and departments and undertaking to procure at least three per cent of their annual procurement from women entrepreneurs to benefit women entrepreneurs.