India has become fourth largest economy, ahead of Japan: NITI CEO

New Delhi: India has become the fourth largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has said.

Subrahmanyam said the overall geopolitical and economic environment is favourable to India. “We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy as I speak,” he said.

Citing IMF data, Subrahmanyam said India today is larger than Japan. Till 2024, India was the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“It is only the US, China and Germany which are larger than India, and if we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5-3 years, we will be the third largest economy,” Subrahmanyam said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released in April had said that India is expected to be the fourth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $4.19 trillion in 2025, ahead of Japan.

India’s nominal GDP for 2025 (FY26) is expected to be $4.187 billion marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan which is estimated at $4.187 billion, the IMF had said.

According to IMF data, India’s per capita income has doubled from $1,438 in 2013-14 to $2,880 in 2025.

The IMF in its WEO report also said the Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2025-26, slower than earlier estimated rate of 6.5 per cent, due to escalated trade tensions and global uncertainty.

“For India, the growth outlook is relatively more stable at 6.2 per cent in 2025, supported by private consumption, particularly in rural areas,” the IMF had said. According to the report, the global growth is projected at 2.8 per cent in 2025, lower by 0.5 percentage points estimated earlier. In 2026, the global economy is estimated to grow at 3 per cent.

NITI Aayog approach paper titled “Viksit Rajya For Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ said from being considered a part of the ‘fragile five’ economies of the world, India rose to become the top five economies of the world in just a decade.

The World Bank defines high-income countries as those whose annual per capita income is more than $14,005 (2024- 25). India has the potential and aims to be a high-income country by 2047. The approach paper said a Viksit Bharat @ 2047 will be a $30 trillion economy.

“It will have all the attributes of a developed country with a per capita income that is comparable to the high-income countries of the world today,; the paper said.

According to the paper, in order to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, an overall framework for strategic interventions and reforms based on six key building blocks, with a total of 26 themes covered across all the building blocks have been identified.

The six key building blocks are: Macro-Economic Goals and Strategy; Empowered Citizens; A Thriving and Sustainable Economy; Technology and Innovation Leadership; A Global Leader, Vishwa Bandhu; Enabling factors — Governance, Security and Justice delivery.