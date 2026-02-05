India, GCC ink terms of reference for formally launching FTA talks

New Delhi: India and the six-nation bloc of Middle Eastern nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), inked terms of reference on Thursday for formally launching negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA).



The terms of reference (ToR) outline the scope and modalities of a proposed trade pact. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presided over the signing ceremony of the ToRs with GCC.

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Goyal said that the agreement will help boost bilateral trade and investments between the two.

“The two trading partners have been trading amongst each other for over 5,000 years,” he said.

He added that about 10 million Indians are living and working in the GCC region.

“It is most appropriate that we now enter into a much stronger and robust trading arrangement which will enable a greater free flow of goods, services, bring predictability and stability to policy, help encourage a greater degree of investments,” Goyal said.

He said the agreement will also encourage the food and energy security of the GCC nations, as well as India. While India is a major food grain producer in the world, GCC nations are oil and gas exporters.

“We already have a very robust, nearly $179 billion bilateral trade. I believe a number

of products and services required by the GCC countries can be provided by our young, very talented and skilled Indians, as the GCC countries can help us with further diversification and growth of our energy sources,” he said.

Indian exports will get a boost from the proposed pact from the elimination of duties and non-tariff barriers.

“We will also get a foothold to grow Indian infrastructure and the infrastructure in the GCC, together with the high-quality companies that are working in the space of infrastructure. Our petrochemical industry will hugely benefit with this partnership,” Goyal said.

Further, he added that India’s information and communication technology firms will get opportunities in the ever-growing GCC market.

India has already implemented a free trade pact with the UAE in May 2022.

India and Oman also signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Muscat on December 18, 2025. Goyal said that the government has finalised as many as nine trade pacts in the last few years, covering 38 developed nations.

GCC’s chief negotiator, Raja Al Marzouqi, said the pact is important at a time of global uncertainties.

“So it’s a message, it’s a signal for the whole globe, and it’s important for us at this time to try to be more cooperative to avoid any risk that our global economy is facing as a result of uncertainty,” he said.

Additional Secretary in the department of commerce Ajay Bhadoo is India’s chief negotiator for the pact.

Launch of FTA talks with the GCC would be a kind of resumption of the negotiations, as the earlier two rounds of negotiations were held in 2006 and 2008 between the two regions. The third round did not happen as GCC deferred its negotiations with all countries and economic groups.

India imports predominantly crude oil and natural gas from the Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and exports pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, metals, imitation jewellery, electrical machinery, iron and steel, and chemicals to these countries.

India’s exports to the GCC grew by close to one per cent to about $57 billion in 2024-25 against $56.32 billion in 2023-24. Imports rose by 15.33 per cent to $121.7 billion in 2024-25 from $105.5 billion in 2023-24.