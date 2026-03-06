India, Finland discuss boosting cooperation in skill development and workforce mobility

New Delhi: India and Finland on Thursday explored ways to strengthen cooperation in skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility during a meeting between Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Finland’s Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen.

The discussions took place a day after Finnish President Alexander Stubb began a four-day visit to India aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and critical technologies.

According to an official statement, the ministers discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration among institutions, industry and training systems to enhance vocational education and create pathways for skilled workforce mobility.

They highlighted the complementarities between India’s large talent pool and Finland’s expertise in technology and vocational training.

Chaudhary said India’s demographic strength and Finland’s vocational excellence create a natural partnership for building future-ready talent ecosystems and expanding global opportunities for skilled youth.

Marttinen noted that Finland values its growing partnership with India in workforce development and acknowledged the contribution of highly skilled Indian professionals across sectors. He added that stronger institutional and industry collaboration can help address labour shortages while promoting innovation and economic growth. Both sides identified potential cooperation in sectors such as healthcare, construction, green technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The ministers stressed structured mobility frameworks ensuring high standards of training, certification and worker welfare. They also discussed stronger ties between vocational institutes, trainer capacity building, language training for mobility, pathways linking vocational and academic education, and smoother recognition of qualifications.