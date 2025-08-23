India extends airspace closure for Pakistan planes till Sep 24

New Delhi: India has again extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes till September 24. The neighbouring country has also extended till September 24 the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft. Both countries have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) extending the airspace closures.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. Since then, the closure has been extended by India. Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on August 22. The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hrs (UTC) on September 23, which translates to 0530 hrs (IST) on September 24. The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24 and subsequently extended every month. The curbs, which were to be in place till August 24, have now been extended till September 24. Pakistan also issued a NOTAM on August 20 extending the closure of its airspace for Indian planes. Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.