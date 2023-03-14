India exports wheat worth Rs 11,728.36 crore during Apr-Jan of this fiscal: Govt

New Delhi: The country has exported wheat worth Rs 11,728.36 crore during the April-January period of this fiscal year, the government said on Tuesday.

In May last year, the government had banned exports of wheat to boost domestic availability and control prices

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “At present, there is no proposal for lifting restriction on export of wheat before the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare”.

“During the current fiscal year (up to January 2023), Rs 11,728.36 crore worth of wheat has been exported,” he added.

Although the export was banned, the government had said wheat export will be allowed in case of shipments where the Irrevocable Letter Of Credit (ILOC) has been issued on or before May 13.

Tomar said, as per second advance estimates for the agriculture year 2022-23, the wheat production in the country is estimated at 112.18 million tonnes which is higher by 4.44 million tonnes than the production achieved during 2021-22 crop year (July-June).