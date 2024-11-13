India exports first Akash missile battery to Armenia

NEW DELHI: India has exported the first Akash weapon system battery to Armenia.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Akash system is a surface-to-air missile capable of hitting targets like fighter jets, missiles, and other aerial assets within 25 km range.

Manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd, each battery of Akash weapon system is accompanied by a single Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers with three missiles each, all of which are interlinked.

The version of Akash missile to be shippedd to Armenia will be different from the system introduced into the Indian armed forces, and the missile system has over 96 per cent indigenous components, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Armenia inked a deal with India to procure 15 Akash missile systems worth around Rs 6,000 crore in 2022. Armenia has become the first foreign country to buy this missile system.