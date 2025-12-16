‘India exports expensive basmati rice to US, no question of dumping’

New Delhi: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday said that India mainly exports expensive basmati rice to the US, and there is no case for dumping of the commodity in the American market.

He said that already, a 50 per cent tariff is there on Indian rice.

“We mainly export basmati rice to the US, which is a GI product... our more than 80 per cent of exports is basmati rice. We export very less non-basmati white rice. Our basmati rice export prices in the US are very high than general export prices. So prima facie there is no case of dumping in the US,” he told reporters here.

Agrawal said that no dumping investigation has been initiated by the US.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that India should not be “dumping” rice into the United States market, and he will “take care” of it, while stressing that tariffs will solve the “problem” easily.

He also indicated that India might have to pay higher tariffs on rice.