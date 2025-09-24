‘India expects to raise energy trade with US’

New York: India expects to increase its trade with the US in energy products in the years to come, and the country's energy security goals will have a significant element of US involvement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

"Clearly, the world recognizes that (energy security) is one area where we all have to work together. India is a big player in the energy field... we are big importers of energy from across the world, including from the US," Goyal said here on Tuesday. Goyal delivered the keynote address at an event, 'Energy Security in a Shifting Global Landscape: Building Resilient Energy Markets Across Borders' hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and India's leading decarbonisation solutions provider, ReNew.

"We expect to increase our trade with the US on energy products in the years to come. And being close friends, natural partners, our energy security goals will have a very high element of US involvement, which will ensure price stability, diversified sources of energy for India and help us unlock limitless possibilities with the US on various fronts, energy and beyond,” he said. Goyal is leading a delegation for meetings in New York with the US side to achieve an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement.