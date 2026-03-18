India, EU discuss energy security amid escalating West Asia conflict

New Delhi: The escalating conflict in West Asia and its ripple effects on global energy security figured prominently in External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s high-level talks with his counterparts from the 27 European Union (EU) member states in Brussels.



A day after the talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that both sides underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG.

The West Asia has been a major source of India’s energy procurement.

Jaishankar visited the Belgian capital at the invitation of EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas to join a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, which comprises the foreign ministers of the bloc.

It was the first high-level visit from India to the Brussels-headquartered EU after the two sides firmed up a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EU leadership in January.

Jaishankar also held separate meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and his counterparts from EU member states such as Germany and Belgium.

The external affairs minister highlighted the strong momentum following the India-EU Summit in January and called for unlocking the full potential of the FTA, besides deepening defence industrial collaboration and maritime co-operation under the security and defence partnership, the MEA said.

Jaishankar also underlined the need for transform the India-EU Trade and Technology Council into a more “outcome driven” forum.

“The external affairs minister urged the EU foreign ministers to realise synergies between India’s relations with the European Union and with member states -- a sentiment that was fully reciprocated by his EU counterparts,” the MEA said.

It said the ministers also exchanged views on pressing global challenges, particularly the situation in West Asia including its effects on energy security and underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

“They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. EAM stressed on the growing convergence between India and the EU in maintaining a stable international order and strengthening multilateralism,” the MEA added. On the margins of the Foreign Affairs Council, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Kallas.

“Both sides reaffirmed their shared ambition to further elevate India & EU cooperation to a higher strategic level. They also underlined the importance of regular consultations on key global and regional matters including the Indo-Pacific,” the MEA said. Jaishankar also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands.

“India and EU relations have entered a phase of renewed strategic momentum, with both sides intensifying engagement on implementation of the ‘Towards 2030: A Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda’,” the MEA said.