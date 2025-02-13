India Energy Week: Puri inaugurates SIAM’s Sustainable Mobility Pavilion

New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GoI inaugurated the SIAM Sustainable Mobility Pavilion at India Energy Week (IEW) 2025. Hosted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Sustainable Mobility Pavilion, themed “People-Centric Mobility Ecosystem”, is live from February 11 to 14, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, showcasing the Indian automobile industry’s latest advancements in green mobility and decarbonization.

During his visit, Puri explored 15 production-ready vehicles and technologies across multiple fuel and powertrain solutions, including Flex Fuel, Gas, Compressed Bio Gas, Pure Electric, and Hydrogen. The pavilion features cutting-edge innovations from leading OEMs, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota Kirloskar, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Suzuki Motorcycle India, highlighting the industry’s multi-pathway approach to sustainable mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Puri said: “The Indian automobile industry is playing a crucial role in the nation’s energy transition. With innovations in alternative fuels and electrification, SIAM and its members are making significant contributions towards decarbonizing transportation. Platforms like India Energy Week are instrumental in fostering collaboration between the energy and mobility sectors to achieve India’s sustainability goals.”

Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM, added: “Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s visit to our pavilion highlights the synergy between the government and automobile industry in building a sustainable future. The industry remains committed to advancing green mobility solutions that align with India’s Net Zero vision.”

SIAM’s participation at IEW 2025 underscores its commitment to sustainable mobility and India’s Net Zero targets by 2070. Visitors are encouraged to experience the industry’s decarbonization efforts at the SIAM Sustainable Mobility Pavilion, Hall No. 1, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka,

New Delhi.