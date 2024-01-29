India Energy Week 2024 gears up for global spotlight, anticipates 35,000+ attendees

New Delhi: The upcoming 2nd Edition of India Energy Week (IEW’24), is poised for greater participation with expectations of over 35,000 attendees and an impressive gathering of more than 900 exhibitors. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, shared this information on Monday, expressing confidence in the event’s potential to draw attention from international stakeholders, energy ministers, and industry professionals.



Puri disclosed during the curtain raiser event here in the national capital that IEW’24 is set to host 17 energy ministers from various countries, with six nations, including Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, UK, and USA, having dedicated pavilions, underscoring the event’s international significance.

Highlighting the government’s focus on self-reliance, Puri confirmed the presence of a special ‘Make in India’ pavilion at the event. This pavilion aims to showcase the innovative solutions of over 300 Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the energy sector, providing a platform for both domestic and international participants to witness the cutting-edge technologies and capabilities of Indian businesses.

Compared to the inaugural edition, IEW’24 is expected to experience a 30 per cent growth in the number of exhibitors, surpassing 900. The exhibition area will expand by 25 per cent, reaching 18.5 thousand square meters, resulting in a substantial 46 per cent increase in revenue. Puri highlighted the significant growth as a testament to the enthusiasm and support garnered within just one year.

He also pointed out a 44 per cent increase in the number of sessions planned for IEW’24, including 46 strategic sessions and 46 technical sessions. The technical sessions will cover a wide spectrum, with a notable doubling in the number of submission papers received, now totalling 2000. Additionally, four new technical categories aligned with domestic priorities have been introduced, ‘Spanning Shipping’, ‘Logistics and Supply Chain’, ‘Manufacturing and Industrialization’, ‘Future Mobility’, and ‘Mining and Minerals’.

He highlighted an impressive 81 per cent increase in total revenue from private sponsorship, along with a 44 per cent rise in the number of private sponsors. Puri emphasised the success of Avinya, an energy startup challenge, revealing that out of 120 applications, 5 startups were selected. The winners will receive mentorship opportunities from industry leaders and opportunities to exhibit their groundbreaking ideas at IEW’24. IEW will serve as a platform for discussions and exhibitions and host various side events covering crucial themes such as Global South Cooperation, Carbon Capture and Utilisation, and a roundtable discussion between the Prime Minister and oil and gas CEOs.

Aligned with G20 priorities, IEW’24 will address essential themes such as biofuels, green hydrogen, and Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS). Puri underscored the economic shift towards sustainability, emphasising the importance of biofuels and green hydrogen in the country’s evolving energy landscape.

The event is scheduled to take place in Goa from February 6 to February 9, 2024.