India Energy Week 2024 commences in Goa

Goa: The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated the India Energy Week’24 in Goa, stressing India’s emergence as a growth center for the global economy and a pivotal player in the global energy landscape. The event, attended by key stakeholders, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from around the world, is dedicated to addressing urgent global energy challenges, including availability, affordability, sustainability, and energy security.



Highlighting the event’s significance, Minister Puri noted that India Energy Week has solidified its place on the global energy calendar, experiencing a remarkable 30 per cent increase in exhibitors, with 900 participating this year. Anticipating over 35,000 attendees, the event boasts the participation of 350 global companies, ministers from 15 countries, and country pavilions from six nations.

The four-day event is set to feature over 400 global speakers contributing to 46 strategic sessions and 46 technical sessions. With a focus on innovation and research, more than 2,000 technical papers across various energy streams will be presented. Noteworthy is the active participation of students, with over 300 startups and MSMEs showcasing their innovations in the special Make in India pavilion.

Addressing the disparity in clean energy investments, Minister Puri emphasized that the Global South, representing 85 per cent of the global population, receives only 20 per cent of the world’s clean energy investments. He introduced the Global Biofuels Alliance as a critical initiative to accelerate an inclusive energy transition for a sustainable world, emphasizing the decentralized, people-centric, and environmentally friendly nature of biofuels.

Despite lacking significant oil reserves, he also highlighted India’s success in developing a robust oil industry through strategic planning and investments in the refining sector. Expressing optimism, he claimed that stakeholders anticipate the convergence of brilliant minds at the event will lead to innovative solutions for global challenges in this volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment. The minister further underscored India’s leadership role on the international stage, as evidenced by its recent chairing of the G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and hosting the Voice of Global South Summit. Across these platforms, a consistent message emerged—ensuring reasonable energy prices to fuel global economic growth and socio-economic mobility.

Emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach, Puri stressed the importance of defining an inclusive, market-driven, and climate-sensitive energy agenda. Discussions during the event also addressed recent global conflagrations causing steep energy price surges, with a focus on India’s resilience in protecting vulnerable sections of society from price fluctuations. The minister proudly highlighted the success of the government’s flagship schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, National Biofuels Policy, National Green Hydrogen Mission, and PM Jivan Yojana, garnering global acclaim for their commitment to ensuring affordable energy access worldwide. The International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance, both global initiatives championed by India, are contributing to creating a sustainable global energy model.