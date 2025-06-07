India currently gets FDI inflows from 112 nations against 89 in FY14: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is receiving FDI inflows from 112 countries compared to 89 in 2013-14, underscoring the country’s rising global appeal.

Speaking virtually in an FDI roundtable here, he said the government is committed to making India the world’s most preferred investment destination.

The roundtable was chaired by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

Bhatia invited views and suggestions from investors to enhance reinvestment within the country, improve industrial park infrastructure, and explore new expansion opportunities.

He highlighted the significant increase in FDI during 2024-25 to $81.04 billion, exhibiting a growth of 14 per cent over the 2023-24 fiscal ($71.28 billion).

The secretary also emphasised the importance of targeted policy interventions to further catalyse foreign investment.

He urged key investors to consider scaling their operations, co-investing in startups, and contributing to India’s growing investment momentum.