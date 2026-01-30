India charts multi-path energy shift

Goa: On the third day of the India Energy Week in Goa, industry leaders discussed policy coordination, data integration, tech adoption & investment to meet India’s rising energy needs. Neeraj Mittal emphasised bioenergy’s potential to grow faster than demand, citing policies like ethanol blending rising from 1.4 per cent in 2014 to nearly 20 per cent. Key stakeholders highlighted a multi-path approach for a balanced energy transition focused on growth, resilience, and sustainability.



The IEA report noted India’s tripling of modern bioenergy since 2020 and the potential to double deployment by 2030. Experts warned against reactive planning, stressing integrated data across energy sectors.

Technology and AI are transforming exploration data, while renewables remain central—India’s non-fossil fuel capacity is around 267 GW, aiming for 600 GW by 2030. Industry leaders stressed the importance of manufacturing depth and policy stability, with a focus on advanced technology, market integration, and indigenisation, amid concerns about global uncertainty.