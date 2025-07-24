‘India can match China’s energy production push’

new delhi: Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has called for accelerated efforts to boost India’s domestic oil and gas production, citing China’s $38 billion capital expenditure on the sector last year. China’s investment, which surpassed the combined global spending of energy majors Exxon and Chevron, includes the ultra-deep drilling project reaching depths of up to 8 km to tap untapped reserves and cut import reliance.

Agarwal said India has the resources, technology, and ambition to achieve similar breakthroughs in domestic oil and gas production. He emphasised that with the right policy support and investment focus, India can significantly ramp up exploration efforts and strengthen its energy security.

In a recent social media post, Agarwal cited China’s example to highlight the scale of opportunity India must pursue.

His remarks also “reflect Vedanta’s commitment through Cairn Oil & Gas to contribute meaningfully to India’s energy independence journey”, the Group said, adding that the message aligns with the national vision of self-reliance.