India can lead responsible AI revolution: Vishal Sikka

New Delhi: India can lead a new human revolution powered by purposeful and responsible AI (artificial intelligence) that empowers “a billion entrepreneurs” not just to earn a living, but to create meaningful lives, Vianai founder and CEO Vishal Sikka said on Thursday.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sikka, former CEO of IT giant Infosys, highlighted astonishing productivity gains from AI, its limitations and responsible usage. He said that AI represents a historic opportunity, and India has previously transformed connectivity and food security within a generation.

“To build the next generation of it (AI)... We can be on our way to a human revolution. Powered by AI, good AI, purposeful AI— where every one of us— a billion entrepreneurs— is not just making a living, but is making a life — not some artificial life or some artificial general life, but our own life and the life of others, and that would be so much fun to do,” Sikka said.

The Indian-American entrepreneur said that AI can deliver astonishing productivity gains for those who truly understand how to use it. He cites examples of a Stanford colleague who rebuilt a large service in 14 days using generative AI — work that originally took 15 engineers nine months and a business leader who made a major strategic decision in days instead of a year.PTI