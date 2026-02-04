India, Bhutan to strengthen cooperation in power sector

New Delhi: India and Bhutan will strengthen cooperation in the power sector, an official statement said on Tuesday.

A delegation from the neighbouring nation met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal in the national capital, the statement said.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan Lyonpo Gem Tshering met Lal to strengthen cooperation in the power sector, the power ministry said.

“During discussions, both sides deliberated on the commercial optimisation of power output from the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (1020 MW),” it said. Emphasis was also placed on the early commissioning of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project (1200 MW), the ministry said.

The discussion also covered the way forward for the Sankosh Hydropower Project. In addition, India and Bhutan discussed the transmission infrastructure planning up to 2040 for which detailed consultations are underway.

The meeting also covered the need to streamline approval for scheduling of power, particularly during lean months in Bhutan. PTI