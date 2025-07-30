India becomes top smartphone supplier to US in April-June, 2025

New Delhi: India has emerged as the largest manufacturing hub for smartphones shipped into the US for the first time in Q2, 2025, as China’s share shrunk amid tariff negotiations, according to Canalys.

The research from Canalys (now part of Omdia) revealed that United States smartphone shipments grew 1 per cent in the second quarter of the current calendar year as vendors continued to frontload device inventories amid tariff concerns.

The uncertain outcome of negotiations with China has accelerated supply chain reorientation, it said. The share of US smartphone shipments assembled in China fell to 25 per cent in the April-June period, from 61 per cent a year earlier.

“Most of this decline has been picked up by India; the total volume of ‘Made-in-India’ smartphones grew 240 per cent year-on-year and now accounts for 44 per cent of smartphones imported into the US, up from only 13 per cent of smartphone shipments in Q2 2024,” it said.

In Q2, iPhone shipments declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 13.3 million units, a correction from the 25 per cent growth in Q1, 2025, as per Canalys. Samsung’s shipments grew 38 per cent year-on-year to 8.3 million units.

Motorola continued its expansion in the US, growing two per cent to 3.2 million units. Google and TCL rounded off the top five, with Google growing 13 per cent to 0.8 million while TCL declined 23 per cent, shipping 0.7 million units.