India becomes a global defence force with strategic reforms & a drive for self-reliance

New Delhi: The central government celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Friday, particularly the recent Operation Sindoor, while lauding the recent growth of the defence industry.

It stated the sector had undergone a radical transformation in the past decade, transforming from being among the largest importers of weapons to being an autonomous producer and exporter of advanced military systems. This transformation has enhanced national security and positioned the country as one of the largest contributors to global military stability. It is a product of strategic policy reforms and heavy focus on domestic innovation.

Economic growth in defence capacities

The figures paint a strong image. From Rs 2.53 lakh crore during 2013–14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore during 2025–26, India’s defence spending has increased more than threefold. This constant investment has spurred domestic design, development, and manufacturing; defence production, at Rs 1.50 lakh crore during 2024–2025, set an all-time record, and the output during 2014–15 was thrice that. The 34 times growth in defence exports from Rs 686 crore in 2013–14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024–25 is no less phenomenal. The United States, France, and Armenia are the primary buyers of defence equipment from India, which now supplies over 100 nations.

The policy drivers of autonomy

This quantum jump is due to deliberate policy choices. The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, which replaced its 2016 predecessor, made the “Buy Indian” category a priority and mandated that big contracts benefit local businesses. The government simplified the “Make” process for startups and MSMEs to encourage innovation. It also provided to fund up to 70 per cent of the cost of development for critical projects. Foreign direct investment (FDI) policies were liberalised so that it can come in up to 74 per cent automatically and 100 per cent with government approval for state-of-the-art technologies.

Self-reliance has been enhanced further by platforms such as the SRIJAN indigenisation portal, which provides listings for around 46,800 products for domestic production. The 2017 Strategic Partnership model has favoured collaborations between Indian industry and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for technology transfer, and Defence Public Sector Undertakings now have Positive Indigenisation Lists that cover over 5,000 components. Also, India has democratised innovation by devoting 25 per cent of its defence R&D budget to startups, academia, and private sector.

A new doctrine: Precision and deterrence

Concurrent to industrial development, India’s national security policy has adopted lucidity and forthrightness. The statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—”If there is a terrorist attack on India, a befitting response will be made”—has been brought to action by firm actions. The 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot air strikes, and precision-based Operation Sindoor in April 2025 are the perfect examples of a policy of quick, focused retaliation.

Targeting nine Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Operation Sindoor was initiated in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam. India eliminated over 100 terrorists with its drones, including the ones involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 1999 IC-814 hijack. India showcased strategic determination and indigenous technology capability by counteracting Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes using its net-centric warfare weapons.

A framework for counterterrorism with five pillars

Five policy principles form the basis of the government’s approach to managing cross-border challenges: no tolerance for nuclear blackmail, no distinction between state and non-state actors who sponsor terror, and a prohibition on trade or dialogue until terror ends. “Talk and terror can’t go hand in hand. PM Modi has asserted that “blood and water cannot flow together” and has made any future interactions with Pakistan contingent upon discussions regarding PoJK or terror.”.

Domestic Security: The Naxal Zones and Kashmir

The domestic security infrastructure has been reoriented with courageous political choices. Following the abolition of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu & Kashmir witnessed a sharp fall in terror incidents, which came down from 228 in 2018 to 28 in 2024. The 2024 Assembly polls recorded a 63 per cent voting, signifying the resumption of democracy, and stone-pelting demonstrations have ceased. Repression of left-wing radicalism has had a metamorphic impact. Since 2014, the number of districts affected by violence has fallen from 96 to fewer than 20, and over 8,000 Naxalites have surrendered. The death toll due to insurgency fell by 85 per cent, from 1,936 in 2010 to 374 in 2024.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Beyond economics

The Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign in defence is more than industrialisation—it is a matter of strategy. Indigenous production of defence requirements, combined with international exports, has minimised reliance on foreign sources, enhanced deterrence, and increased geopolitical leverage. Every rupee spent domestically, the government insists, strengthens the economy and sovereignty.

India’s shift from exporter to importer shows just how critical security and autonomy are. Its global role has been transformed by record output, expanding exports, new policies, and unambiguous security philosophy. As Prime Minister Modi stated, “India will strike precisely and decisively.” This combination of strategic certainty and local capability is the true test of a rising power in an age of evolving threats.