India becomes 3rd-largest domestic aviation market

NEW DELHI: India has solidified its position as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, driven by expanding connectivity and rising passenger demand, with the government highlighting the transformative impact of the UDAN Scheme in making air travel more accessible and inclusive.



According to officials, Indian airports are now handling over five lakh passengers daily, reflecting the sector’s rapid growth trajectory. In response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced a series of passenger-centric initiatives aimed at enhancing convenience and overall travel experience.

Among the key measures are the launch of “UDAN Yatri Cafés” to provide affordable food options, “Flybrary” facilities offering free access to books, and expanded free Wi-Fi services across airports. These initiatives are expected to improve passenger comfort, particularly for budget travelers and those on regional routes.

In a significant regulatory push, the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued fresh guidelines to ensure transparency, fairness, and uniform practices across airlines.

The directives mandate clearer policies on the carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments, provided they meet safety norms.

Airlines have also been instructed to formulate transparent and passenger-friendly policies regarding the carriage of pets, an area that has often been a source of confusion and grievances among travellers.

The new framework places strong emphasis on passenger rights, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations, or denied boarding.

Airlines must now prominently display passenger rights information on their websites, mobile applications, booking counters, and at airports.