India bans imports of certain jute products from Bangladesh via land routes

New Delhi: India on Friday banned imports of certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through land routes.

However, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh.

The goods under these curbs include jute products, Songkran flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.