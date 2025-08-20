India awards 862,000 TPA capacity under National Green Hydrogen Mission

NEW DELHI: India has taken a decisive step toward becoming a global leader in green hydrogen, awarding production capacity of 862,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 19 companies under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik announced at the FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit 2025.

Speaking at the summit in New Delhi, Naik said India aims to capture nearly 10 per cent of global green hydrogen demand, projected to exceed 100 million metric tonnes by 2030. Alongside production capacity, the government has also awarded 3,000 megawatts of electrolyser manufacturing to 15 companies, marking another milestone in building a robust domestic supply chain.

“We want to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen exports,” Naik stated, stressing the country’s strategy to position itself as a dependable supplier in the rapidly expanding international market.

The minister underscored India’s renewable energy growth as the backbone of its hydrogen ambitions. As of June 2025, the country’s installed renewable capacity reached about 237 gigawatts, including 119 GW solar, 52 GW wind, and 49 GW from large hydro projects. Along with 8.78 GW of nuclear power, non-fossil sources now account for more than 50% of total installed capacity — a key Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target achieved five years ahead of schedule.

India has pledged to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, requiring annual additions of roughly 50 GW. “This is a matter of immense pride,” Naik said, attributing the progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Industry leaders at the summit echoed optimism about recent policy support. Rajat Seksaria, Chair of FICCI’s Green Hydrogen Committee and CEO, Green Hydrogen & Derivatives, Adani New Industries, pointed to three key achievements — PLI scheme incentives, the world’s first green ammonia auction, and consistent government backing — as signals of long-term stability for investors.

Vipul Tuli, Chair of FICCI’s Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Chairman, Sembcorp India, highlighted a milestone where green hydrogen outpriced blue hydrogen in a recent global tender. “This is a very significant development,” he said, while cautioning that the industry must prioritize durable, sustainable commitments over short-term price gains.

Global partners have also shown strong interest. Dr. Ewa Suwara, Chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation to India, said both sides will deepen collaboration after the second India-EU Green Hydrogen Forum in Rotterdam. A new Hydrogen Task Force will be set up as a high-level platform for strategy and implementation.

So far, 15 states have notified green hydrogen policies, offering land, water, and renewable banking facilities, while also promoting innovation through hydrogen hubs.

On the occasion, Naik released the FICCI-EY Green Hydrogen Report, which emphasizes demand from hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, refining, aviation, and fertilisers as critical for building a sustainable market.