India & ASEAN review free trade pact

New Delhi: Senior officials of India and ASEAN have held talks for the review of FTA in goods between the two regions, the government said on Friday.

India hosted the eighth meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement. The four-day meeting concluded here on Friday.

It was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, and Sugumari S Shanmugam, Senior Director - Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia.