India and Russia hold high-level talks in Delhi

New Delhi: India and Russia held high-level interagency consultations in New Delhi on Monday to review the full range of maritime cooperation, an official statement said. The meeting was co-chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Russian Maritime Board.

Senior officials & experts from both sides discussed ongoing and future collaboration across ship-building, port development, maritime logistics, Arctic operations, research and training.

The talks reaf-firmed the strength of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, described as root-ed in mutual trust, respect and long-term strategic alignment. Both sides acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in guiding the expanding partnership.

They also reviewed opportunities for cooperation in trade, and scientific and technical exchanges within the maritime sector.

The two countries expressed satisfaction with the constructive and forward-looking engagement and reiterated their commitment to building a more resilient, efficient and sustainable maritime partner-ship that supports economic growth and enhances regional and global

connectivity.