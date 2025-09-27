India and Russia explore deeper agri ties as ministers discuss trade expansion

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Friday to explore deeper cooperation in agriculture, with both sides keen to formalise ties through a memorandum of understanding.

At their meeting in Krishi Bhawan, discussions focused on expanding India’s agricultural exports to Russia, enhancing bilateral trade balance, and strengthening technical partnerships. Chouhan highlighted India’s priorities—food security, higher farmer incomes, and access to safe, nutri-tious food—while invoking Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to stress global collaboration for farmers’ welfare.

Patrushev emphasised the strong trust between the two countries and Russia’s interest in advanc-ing agricultural trade. Both sides agreed to boost academic exchanges, scholarships, and innova-tion-led initiatives such as seed traceability systems. Patrushev’s visit forms part of preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled trip to India in December.