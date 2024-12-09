India and Estonia can partner in plant-based meat sector, a global market expected to grow tenfold in the coming decade

In Photo (From left to right): Ms. Eva-Kristiina Ponomarjov, Global Trade Director, Estonian Trade Development Agency (EIS); Ms. Divya Gupta, CEO, Stalwart World; Capt. Somesh Batra, Vice Chairman, WTC Mumbai; Mr. Tonis Tanav, Deputy Secretary General for Innovation and Strategy. Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture; Ms. Rupa Naik, WTC Mumbai; Ms. Aakruti Bagwe, Director - Operations, WTC Mumbai, Mr. Sunil Khanna, Honorary Consul of Estonia in Mumbai; and Capt. Ramesh Gulati, Member - Council of Management, WTC Mumbai.

Mumbai: "Estonia, a small nation with a population of just over a million, holds ambitious aspirations for its partnership with India," remarked Mr. Tonis Tanav, Deputy Secretary General for Innovation and Strategy. Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture. He made this statement during an interactive meeting on December 3, 2024, organized by All India Association of Industries (AIAI) and WTC Mumbai in collaboration with the Estonian Embassy in New Delhi, accompanied by a high-level trade and business delegation from Estonia.

Describing Estonia as a forward-thinking nation that champions free trade and sustainability, Mr. Tanav highlighted the country's strong intent to become a key partner for India in sectors such as agriculture, IT, the digital economy, and education. He stated, "Estonia's agri-business, which is the primary focus of this delegation, achieved global exports totalling USD 100 million in 2023, yet exports to India were only USD 1 million. This reveals significant untapped potential for Estonian companies in the Indian market. Our goal is not just to export but to build meaningful collaborations with Indian counterparts through technology sharing, joint ventures, and partnerships."

Addressing the potential for sustainable food collaboration, Mr. Tanav stated, "Estonia is a global leader in sustainable agriculture and the food industry. Over 20% of Estonian farmland is under organic cultivation, adhering to stringent regulations and high standards. The plant-based alternative meat industry, which is expected to grow tenfold in the coming decade, offers significant opportunities for bilateral cooperation."

Ms. Eva-Kristiina Ponomarjov, Global Trade Director, Estonian Trade Development Agency (EIS), further elaborated on Estonia's strengths in food innovation and sustainability. She remarked, "Estonia excels in premium organic food products, including honey, spirits, plant-based meat alternatives, superfoods, and yeast. Our clean climatic conditions, supported by dense forest cover, enable the production of high-quality organic agricultural goods. Additionally, Estonia is at the forefront of food innovation and biotechnology, offering sustainable food processing technologies that are scalable for the Indian market."

In his welcome address, Capt. Somesh Batra, Vice Chairman, WTC Mumbai, emphasized the need to strengthen people-to-people connections to deepen bilateral relations. He highlighted WTC’s role in fostering collaboration, stating, "Estonia, though small compared to India, is a crucial partner due to its robust innovation ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit. As one of the most digitally advanced countries, Estonia can collaborate with India in areas such as cybersecurity, IT, and education. We must establish a framework to foster closer ties, and WTC Mumbai is committed to supporting these initiatives."

Capt. Batra also advocated for exploring a Free Trade Agreement with the Baltic region, akin to India’s recent agreement with the European Free Trade Association. He encouraged the Estonian delegation to visit other WTCs in India to gain deeper insights into the Indian market.

Ms. Rupa Naik, Executive Director, WTC Mumbai, delivered the vote of thanks, highlighting Estonia’s leadership in sustainable agriculture and food innovation. She remarked, " Estonia has the potential to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s efforts toward food and nutrition security while upholding environmental sustainability." Ms. Naik also acknowledged the strong representation of women in the Estonian delegation, calling it a symbol of inclusive growth. She invited the Estonian business community to participate in the upcoming 10th Global Economic Summit in August, offering them a platform to expand their presence in India.

The event featured presentations by 10 Estonian food and beverage companies, representing sectors such as alcoholic beverages, plant-based meat, water, soft drinks, snacks, and nutritional foods. These companies expressed interest in partnering with Indian distributors and resellers, and some showed enthusiasm for joint manufacturing and local production in India.