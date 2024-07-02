India and Australia looking at ways to increase cooperation

New Delhi: India and Australia are looking at ways to increase cooperation in critical minerals and their processing, besides battery production, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.



Both countries have signed an interim free trade agreement and are in negotiations to expand that into a comprehensive pact, he said.

“We are looking at how we can integrate our (India and Australia) economies in terms of battery production, in terms of mineral production, in terms of mineral processing, in terms of vehicle production,” the secretary said here at a conference on the roadmap for vehicle electrification organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

IESA is a leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and emerging technologies in India. Founded in 2012 by Customized Energy Solutions (CES), IESA’s vision is to make India a global hub for R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen technologies.

Barthwal also said that the government has taken a series of steps to promote domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and strengthened the ecosystem around that, such as boosting charging infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM said they have huge mineral and energy resources that can support ‘make in India’.Australia has strong reserves of critical minerals and is the largest producer of lithium and the second largest producer of cobalt in the world. “We want to make India able to get easier access to all of the critical minerals and other capabilities in our society that can help India’s green transition, and the only way we can achieve that is by a full free trade agreement,” he said.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential components in many of today’s rapidly growing clean energy technologies - from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles.

Demand for these minerals is growing rapidly, with clean energy transitions gathering pace.

Barthwal added that like Australia, India has signed a trade pact with the four-nation European bloc EFTA and Norway is a key member of that grouping. “Norway has done extremely well in terms of the renewable energy sector...and we are collaborating with Norway. Similarly, we are collaborating with the European Union.

“We have a technology group where we are looking at different technologies in battery making, in vehicle making, in mineral processing, in critical technologies,” he said, adding this is the time when each and everyone in the globe has to join hands together because this energy transition requirements and the commitment to reduce carbon emissions is for everybody.

Talking about huge opportunities in the EV sector in India, Barthwal said that the sale of EVs is increasing at a faster pace in the country, and that requires a whole ecosystem, not only EV manufacturing but also battery making and charging ecosystem. “A whole gamut of activities is going to open up through the energy transition in the country, and there is a lot to do both by the government and the private sector, and therefore great opportunity is coming to investors to invest in this whole value chain,” the secretary said.

The government, he said, is focusing on the whole chain, including the production of minerals. The mines ministry is looking at resources in India as well as in the global supply chain.