India aims at $1 billion fresh banana exports in next 5 years

With successfully exporting a trial shipment of fresh bananas to the Netherlands through sea route, India is now aiming to increase exports of this fruit to $one billion in the next five years, an official said.

At present, exports of most of the fruits from India are happening by air route because of lower volumes and different ripening periods.

To increase the volumes, India is developing sea protocols for fresh fruits and vegetables like bananas, mangoes, pomegranates and jackfruit to promote their exports through ocean routes.

The protocol includes understanding voyage time, scientifically understanding the ripening of these commodities, harvesting at a particular time and training of farmers. These protocols will be different for different fruits and vegetables.