India adds 31.2 GW green energy capacity in Apr-Oct: Govt

New Delhi: The country has added 31.2 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity in the April-October period of FY26, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday, and added that there has been no cancellation of awarded clean energy projects.

As of October, the country’s total installed capacity from non-fossil sources stands at about 259 GW, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy said in reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The contribution of non-fossil fuel capacity was 51.37 per cent to India’s overall installed power generation capacity of 5.5 lakh megawatt (MW) at the end of October.

Joshi further said that as of October 2025, Solar Energy Corporation of India, NTPC, NHPC and SJVN, have issued Letters of Award (LoAs) of 67,554 MW in respect of renewable power procurement tenders since April 2023, and no cancellations have been made after issuance of Letters of Award.

The above comments assume significance as there are over 40 GW of awarded capacity of renewable energy projects in the country do not have any power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The government has taken several proactive measures to facilitate the further execution of PPAs in respect of bids issued by REIAs, Union minister Joshi said.

The measures, Joshi said, include urging states to comply with the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) under the Energy Conservation Act, and advising Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) to aggregate demand from discoms and other consumers before designing and issuing tenders.

Besides, regional workshops have been organised with major renewable energy-procuring states to address implementation challenges and accelerate PPA signing.

The government is conducting a ‘case-by-case’ analysis of uncontracted capacity of renewable energy projects, and the assessment is expected to be clear by early January 2026, he had said recently.