India added 2,362 MW of biomass capacity in 10 yrs

New Delhi: The country has added 2,361 megawatt of biomass and 228 MW of waste-to-energy capacity in the last 10 years under various programmes of the government, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Besides, 2.88 lakh biogas plants were installed at various locations in the country, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

In November 2022, the government, with an aim to support the installation of bioenergy projects, notified the National Bioenergy Programme (NBP) Phase-I with an outlay of Rs 998 crore, for the period from 2022-23 to 2025.26.

As per the data shared by the minister, states and Union Territories like Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, etc, have nil installed capacity of biomass

