India achieves renewable energy targets ahead of schedule: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: India has achieved its renewable energy targets five years ahead of schedule, with over 50 percent of the country’s installed capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources, Union minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

With around 125 GW of solar capacity, India has become the world’s third-largest solar producer, marking a major milestone in its clean energy journey.

The announcement came at the curtain raiser of 8th session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly (ISA), scheduled from October 27 to 30 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Assembly will bring together leaders from 124 member and signatory countries to strengthen global solar cooperation ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

“India’s success story is not just about numbers—it is about people. Decentralised solar power has transformed rural lives, energised health centres, and empowered farmers,” Joshi said.

Highlighting key initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, he added, “Clean energy must reach the last mile—this combination of scale and inclusiveness defines India’s transition.”

ISA Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi noted that India is now the third-largest renewable energy country and the second-largest solar module manufacturer globally, with plans to produce five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2031.

Calling the Assembly a platform for action, ISA Director General Ashish Khanna said, “Renewables have overtaken fossil generation globally. The Global South must now lead this momentum—from dialogue to delivery, from commitments to measurable impact.”

The four-day event will focus on catalytic finance, technology roadmaps, regional partnerships, and innovation, and unveil ISA’s flagship reports—Ease of Doing Solar 2025 and Solar Trends 2025.