India achieves groundbreaking advancements in indigenous semiconductor technology

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s semiconductor capabilities, the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced on Monday that it has achieved groundbreaking advancements in indigenous semiconductor technology.

The laboratory, a premier facility dedicated to research and development, has successfully established processes for manufacturing 4-inch diameter Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) capable of handling up to 150W.

This achievement marks a crucial step forward in India’s quest for technological self-reliance, the Ministry of Defence informed.

One of the standout developments includes the establishment of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) capable of operating at power levels up to 40W within the X-band frequency range, designed to meet the advanced requirements of modern military applications.

GaN/SiC technology is recognised globally for delivering improved efficiency, compactness, and enhanced performance, making it essential for next-generation combat systems, radar technologies, electronic warfare, and even green energy solutions.

The potential of GaN/SiC technology lies in its capacity to support the demand for smaller, lighter, and more efficient power supplies in military applications.

As defence systems modernize, the need for durable, efficient components has become paramount, with GaN/SiC-based devices providing a solid foundation for communication, intelligence, reconnaissance, and unmanned systems.

The technology, while integral to military applications, extends its impact to commercial sectors, including electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, aligning with global shifts towards sustainability.

The development has primarily been driven by the GaN and SiC Technology Centre (GAETEC) in Hyderabad, where multifunctional GaN on SiC-based MMICs have been developed to cater to a broad range of next-generation applications.

These strategic systems, including space exploration, aerospace, and advanced communication technologies like 5G and satellite communications, stand to benefit greatly from this indigenous innovation.

The establishment of commercially viable SiC and GaN-based MMIC technology is a pivotal achievement, propelling India forward in its goal of self-reliance, especially in crucial technology domains.

Silicon Carbide wafers play a vital role in high-power applications due to their superior thermal conductivity and electric field breakdown strength, enabling devices to operate at higher voltages, frequencies, and temperatures compared to traditional silicon-based devices. The ability to manufacture 4-inch SiC wafers domestically is a significant achievement, paving the way for the production of high-performance semiconductor devices and supporting a growing demand for high-efficiency power components in both military and civil applications.

The Gallium Nitride HEMTs developed by SSPL are expected to transform high-efficiency power amplification, proving invaluable across various high-frequency applications.

The capability to fabricate GaN HEMTs up to 150W amplifies the operational efficiency of systems reliant on robust power management, particularly in next-generation communication systems and advanced radar technologies.

The MMICs developed by SSPL, incorporating GaN technology, offer superior functionality in a compact form—critical for modern electronic warfare and radar systems. Beyond the defence sector, the potential applications for GaN/SiC technology extend to renewable energy solutions. As India strives towards a sustainable energy future, these innovations promise to support the integration of solar and wind energy systems by enabling efficient power management.

These technological advancements are not only a significant stride towards strengthening India’s defence capabilities but also have broader implications for the energy & technology sectors.