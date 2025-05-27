Income Tax Department extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31

The Income Tax Department announced this via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). As per the post, "Kind attention Taxpayers! CBDT has decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs, which are due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025. This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone. Formal notification will follow."

More details awaited