IN-SPACe announces grant for start-ups to explore AI use in space sector

New Delhi: India’s space sector promoter IN-SPACe on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore grant for start-ups and MSMEs to explore application of artificial intelligence (AI) in diverse areas of space activity.

The announcement of the ‘AI INSPIRED (Innovating Space Performance with Intelligent Resilient Engines Development) Opportunities in Space Sector’ was made by Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The funding support will be provided as grant-in-aid under the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme, a statement from IN-SPACe said.

“We will support selected entities with proposal development, access to resources, mentorship, skills, and solution building support. We are keen to see how non-government entities use this opportunity to develop solutions that serve national priorities over the long term,” Kumar said.

The AI INSPIRED Opportunities in Space Sector programme is designed to support the integration of AI with space exploration and applications, with a total outlay of up to Rs 6 crore with maximum of Rs 1 crore to each selected grantee.“Up to six grantees will be selected, with each eligible to receive grant-in-aid support of up to Rs 1 crore to advance their projects,” Kumar said.

IN-SPACe seeks proposals that apply AI across key areas of space activity, including intelligent onboard and in orbit systems, AI-enabled use of space derived data for Earth based applications, and technology-led approaches that improve efficiency, reliability and access in space operations.

The initiative is intended to promote practical and high impact innovation that connects AI capabilities with space technologies and downstream use cases.

Applications are invited from space start-ups and micro and small industries working on innovative AI-based solutions relevant to the space sector in three tracks -- Edge Intelligence in Orbit, Space for Earth Intelligence, and Smart Access to Space.