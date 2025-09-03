In Aug, Mumbai records 11,230 property registrations

mumbai: Mumbai’s property market maintained strong momentum in August 2025, crossing the 11,000-registration mark for the month, according to data released by Knight Frank India.

The city, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, recorded 11,230 property registrations, a marginal 3% year-on-year (YoY) dip compared to 11,631 registrations in August 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, registrations fell by 11% from 12,579 recorded in July 2025. Despite this moderation, stamp duty collections in August 2025 stood at Rs 1,000 crore, a 6% YoY decline from Rs 1,062 crore in August last year.

Residential transactions continued to dominate, accounting for 80% of total registrations in August 2025.