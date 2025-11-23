In a first, 7 limestone blocks to be put up for auction in J&K

New Delhi: For the first time, a total of seven limestone blocks will be put up for auction in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

“It is also the first mining block auction taking place in the Union Territory since... reforms, signalling a shift toward transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development in the mineral sector,” the mines ministry said in a statement.

The blocks, covering approximately 314 hectares, have been identified across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch.

Categorised— under G3 and G4 exploration stages, these deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction and other industrial applications.

The G4 stage is reconnaissance and the G3 stage is prospecting. G4 involves broad-based surveys like regional geological mapping and remote sensing to identify areas with mineral potential, while G3 uses closer-spaced surveys to narrow down specific target locations within those areas

“The first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will be formally launched in Jammu on November 24, 2025,” the mines ministry said. The event will be led by coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy.

The auction will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, enabling the Centre to facilitate the process in cases where state or Union Territory administrations face procedural limitations. This approach reflects the principles of cooperative federalism, ensuring timely implementation and reform execution.

The mines ministry is committed to carrying out a transparent, technology-enabled and competitive auction process, with a strong focus on sustainable mining aligned with national environmental guidelines.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for job creation, revenue growth, industrial expansion, and new economic opportunities for local communities.