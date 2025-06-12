In 11 yrs, ethanol production capacity jumps ‘over four-fold’

Ahmedabad: India’s ethanol production capacity has jumped more than four times in the last 11 years of the Modi government to 1,810 crore litres annually with the help of favourable policy initiatives, according to a senior official.

With an enhanced installed production capacity, the blending of ethanol with petrol has surged to nearly 19 per cent from 1.53 per cent in 2013, leading to huge saving in foreign exchange -- more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore -- as well as benefits to sugarcane and foodgrain farmers.

A senior official from the Department of Food and Public Distribution in the central government said till 2013, ethanol distillation capacity in the country was only 421 crore litres. However, the official highlighted that the ethanol production capacity in the country has reached 1,810 crore litres, thanks to policy changes, including interest subsidy to set up manufacturing facilities.