‘IMS helps recipient taxpayers manage decisions from single interface’

kolkata: Shrawan Kumar, IRS, chief commissioner, CGST & Central Excise Kolkata on Wednesday said that the Invoice Management Service (IMS), the new feature by GSTN inside the GST portal, will simplify the process of assessing every inward invoice and take individual

action on them.

During a seminar organised by CII Eastern Region, Kumar said that IMS helps recipient taxpayers efficiently manage decisions on each inward invoice from a single interface.

Kumar discussed a few sections introduced in GST recently, namely Section 11A, 16(5), 74A and 128A, which are now operationalised, and the process and procedures are set in place so that the actual benefits of the changes can be implemented.He further stated that even in the recent Union Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister, several key updates have been addressed to simplify ‘Ease of Doing Business’, dispute resolutions and past demand of the industry.

Kumar highlighted that there are issues with 2 to 3 per cent of GST taxpayers, which are generally selected to verify the compliances with their submitted data. Sanjay Budhia, chairman, CII National Committee on EXIM and managing director, Patton International Ltd, asserted that GST, as a tool, has played a pivotal role in making Indian businesses more competitive.