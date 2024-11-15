Imports from UAE up 70% in Oct to $7.2 billion: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi: India’s imports from its free trade agreement partner UAE have jumped by 70.37 per cent year-on-year to $7.2 billion in October, leaving a trade deficit of about $3.5 billion during that month, according to the Commerce Ministry data.

The deficit, the difference between imports and exports, was $2.47 billion in September.

Cumulatively also, the imports from the UAE during April-October rose by 55.12 per cent to $38.64 billion against $24.91 billion in the same period previous fiscal, while exports were up by 15.86 per cent year-on-year to $20.93 billion compared to $18 billion in April-October 2023-24.

The trade deficit during the seven-month period has widened to $17.71 billion from $6.85 billion in the same period a year ago.

The FTA between India and the UAE came into effect in May 2022.

According to the data, India’s imports from UAE rose by 49.22 per cent to $5.38 billion in September and 72.7 per cent to $6.38 billion in

August.

Exports, on the other hand, increased by 23.75 per cent to $2.91 billion in September and 3.16 per cent to $2.84 billion in August.

In a recent meeting last month, India raised its concerns over the jump in imports of silver products, platinum alloy, and dry dates from the UAE and urged the country to ensure that the rules are not circumvented under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Emirates has agreed to examine concerns raised by the Indian counterparts.

The UAE is the third-largest trading partner of India with $83.65 billion bilateral trade in 2023-24.

The major goods imported include mineral oil, chemicals, essential oils and perfumes, precious and semi-precious stones, iron and steel products, copper, nickel and aluminium

goods.