IMEC ‘one of greatest economic projects of the century’: Italy & US

New York/Washington: Taking note of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a US-Italy joint statement on Friday termed it as one of the “greatest economic integration and connectivity projects of this century” that will connect partners and stimulate economic development and integration from India onward to the US.

The US–Italy Joint Leaders’ Statement was issued after US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s first official meeting in Washington, DC.

“The US and Italy will work together to develop the IMEC, one of the greatest economic integration and connectivity projects of this century, connecting partners by ports, railways, and undersea cables and stimulating economic development and integration from India, to the Gulf to Israel, to Italy, and onward to the US,” the joint statement issued Friday said.

The two leaders, during their meeting on Thursday, confirmed their resolve to promote a mutually beneficial relationship and further strengthen the US-Italy strategic alliance across security, economic, and technological issues.

The IMEC is noted under the ‘US–Italy Cooperation for Shared Prosperity’ in the joint statement where US and Italy “agree to work to ensure that trade between the United States and Europe is mutually beneficial, fair, and reciprocal.”

Earlier this year, the United States-India Joint Leaders’ Statement, issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February this year also noted that the “leaders resolved to increase cooperation, enhance diplomatic consultations, and increase tangible collaboration with partners in the Middle East.

“They highlighted the importance of investing in critical infrastructure and economic corridors to advance peace and security in the region. The leaders plan to convene partners from the IMEC and the I2U2 Group within the next six months in order to announce new initiatives in 2025,”

it said.