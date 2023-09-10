IMEC ‘largest cooperation project’ in history: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Hailing the announcement of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a “major news” for Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the “largest cooperation project in our history” will change the face of the Middle East, Israel, and will benefit the entire world.

The new economic corridor, which many see as an alternative to China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was jointly announced on Saturday by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

In a video message released late Saturday evening, Netanyahu said that Israel is at the focus of an unprecedented international project that will link infrastructure from Asia to Europe.

“I welcome the statement that was released today by the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the European Union, as well as France, Italy and Germany,” Netanyahu said.

“A good week to you, citizens of Israel. This evening, I am pleased to inform you (of) some major news,” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

His message came as hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested on the streets against the government’s judicial overhaul plan they think will undermine the authority of the judiciary.

“Israel is at the focus of an unprecedented international project that will link infrastructure from Asia to Europe. This link will also realise a multi-year vision that will change the face of the Middle East, and Israel, and will affect the entire world,” he said.