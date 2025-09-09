Illness to Wellness, PEFI launch campaign to promote hygiene

New Delhi: In a strong and continued effort to promote good health practices and hygiene habits among students, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), has launched the campaign ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood), under its ongoing Illness to Wellness initiative.

The campaign supported by leading hygiene brand Savlon aims to instill proper handwashing practices among children and students across the National Capital Region (NCR). By engaging with the children, the initiative seeks to build essential hand hygiene habits early in life to help prevent illness and promote overall well-being.

As part of its extensive outreach this year, the campaign will be conducted across more than 100 schools, covering a mix of private, public, and government-run institutions. The initiative aims to engage and educate approximately 40,000 students. This marks a significant expansion from last year’s successful effort, which reached over 30,000 students across 35 schools. By scaling up its reach and impact, the campaign is not only helping students adopt healthier habits but is also strengthening public health awareness in school environments and beyond in the community.

Speaking on the campaign, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “At the Illness to Wellness Foundation, we believe that building a healthy society begins with our children. Through the ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ campaign, in collaboration with PEFI, we aim to equip thousands of young minds with simple yet powerful hygiene habits like regular handwashing. Schools are the ideal setting to cultivate such habits, and by reaching out to students across more than 100 institutions, we hope to inspire lifelong wellness practices. Engaging and interactive methods built into the campaign will ensure that the message stays with them long after it ends. We are not just spreading awareness; we are also encouraging lasting behavioral change that will create a healthier generation and a truly Swasth Bharat.”

To ensure the message truly stays with the students, the campaign places a strong emphasis on interactive and experience-based learning. Rather than relying solely on traditional lectures, handwashing techniques are introduced through a variety of engaging and innovative formats. These include educational videos, fun and quizzes, hands-on demonstrations, and interactive sessions led by health experts who explain the importance of hygiene in relatable ways.