Illness to Wellness & Harikrit organise day-long health screening camp for citizens to combat silent ailments

New Delhi: In today’s fast-paced world, modern lifestyles have become a health hazard. A sedentary lifestyle consisting of long hours at work, lack of physical exercise and unhealthy eating habits has given rise to several silent diseases like high blood pressure, hypertension and other chronic conditions.

These silent ailments are no longer confined to those over 45 and are increasingly affecting younger generations.

Recognising the urgent need to tackle this worrying health trend, Harikrit organised a day-long health camp for citizens. In association with the Illness to Wellness campaign and YoloHealth the health camp was organised at the Purani Chaupal, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi. The camp was conducted in the auspicious presence of Suresh Jain, National Organising Secretary, Bharat Vikas Parishad.

At the health camp, hundreds of people underwent comprehensive tests across various vital parameters, including blood pressure, lipid profiles, blood sugar levels, and various invasive and non-invasive tests.

Indicating undiagnosed diabetes, out of the 104 people who had an HbA1c test, almost 20 per cent had a reading of 200 or above. The revelations highlighted the potential risk of irreversible damage without timely intervention.

Speaking about the initiative, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “It is a matter of satisfaction for me that the Illness to Wellness awareness campaign is expanding its reach with every passing month. From schools to government institutions and now to voluntary organisations like Harikrit which has been focusing on the health of senior citizens for over two decades- the yolohealth mobile health atm has generated impactful awareness drives in areas which matter the most- our communities! Going ahead, we will continue to join hands and collaborate with stakeholders and build on our core objective of creating an increasingly aware and empowered

society.”