Illness to Wellness Foundation organises 2-day health check-up camp

New Delhi: As lifestyle diseases silently gain ground among India’s youth, a free health camp held on July 19–20 at Shiv Mandir Yog Sadhna Kendra, Maidan Garhi, revealed disturbing trends. Organised by Swami Shri Krishan Ji Trust, Illness to Wellness Foundation, and YoloHealth, the two-day initiative drew hundreds of participants—many unaware they were living with chronic conditions.

Attendees underwent screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, and lipid profiles using YoloHealth’s advanced HealthATM kiosks. The results were eye-opening: nearly 15% of participants recorded HbA1c levels above 200, suggesting undiagnosed diabetes. Several others were found to have hypertension, obesity, or pre-diabetic conditions.

“These findings highlight how common these illnesses have become, even among those in their 20s and 30s,” said Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation. “Preventive healthcare is not just early detection—it’s about empowering communities with knowledge and access,” he added.