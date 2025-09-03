Illness to Wellness Foundation and ISIC observe World Spinal Cord Injury Day 2025

New Delhi: In the run-up to World Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Day on September 5, 2025, the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), New Delhi, along with the Illness to Wellness Foundation, has launched a week-long campaign to raise awareness on spinal health and prevention.

The activities are being hosted at ISIC, Vasant Kunj, under the global theme “Fall Prevention–Spinal Cord Protection.”

Carrying forward ISIC’s annual tradition of marking the day, the programme reflects the joint commitment of both institutions to educate the public, promote early intervention, and encourage inclusive participation for persons with spinal cord injuries (PwSCI).

This year’s line-up includes nukkad nataks (street plays), a wheelchair rally and cyclothon, community workshops on fall prevention, a spinal screening and rehabilitation camp, as well as inclusive performances like wheelchair dance.

A major highlight came on August 31, when ISIC hosted a cyclothon and wheelchair rally that drew over 560 participants, including 150 wheelchair users, 150 ISIC staff members, and residents from neighbouring communities and housing societies. Filled with motivation, compassion, and solidarity, the rally and cyclothon covered 17 km in one hour, reflecting a strong sense of community spirit.

The event was flagged off by Chief Guest Gajender Singh Yadav, MLA – Mehrauli Constituency, Kushal Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and Sugandh Ahluwalia, Chief Strategy Officer, ISIC.

Sugandh Ahluwalia said, “ISIC’s legacy of creating awareness around spinal care goes beyond treatment. Through initiatives like the wheelchair rally, inclusive employment, and patient rehabilitation, we strive to break barriers, reduce stigma, and foster a society where PwSCI live with dignity and independence.”

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, added, “The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre and the Illness to Wellness Foundation share a deep commitment to promoting health, inclusivity and community well-being. The intensity and scale of the week-long campaign is a powerful example of this shared vision. These activities will not only create awareness about spinal cord injuries but also highlight the importance of taking proactive fall prevention and spinal health care.”

Each year, ISIC brings together communities to celebrate the resilience of PwSCI while fostering empathy in

society.