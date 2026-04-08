‘Illicit trade threatens consumers, economy’

New Delhi: Union Consumer Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday termed illicit trade a “shadow economy”, warning that smuggling and counterfeiting pose serious risks to consumers and the broader economy.



Addressing a seminar on “Protecting Consumers: Addressing the Threat of Smuggling and Counterfeiting” organised by FICCI CASCADE, Joshi said such activities expose consumers to un-safe and substandard products, undermine honest businesses and erode government revenues meant for public welfare. He stressed that consumer protection must go beyond safety to ensur-ing “consumer prosperity”.

Highlighting government efforts, he cited initiatives like the Central Consumer Protection Authority, National Consumer Helpline and the Jago Grahak Jago campaign as key tools for em-powering citizens. He called for collective action by government, industry and society to tackle the menace.

Union Consumer Affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said India’s consumer protection framework has evolved into a technology-driven system. She noted that grievance redressal timelines have reduced significantly, with some online complaints now resolved within 72 hours. Khare also pointed to the dual role of e-commerce platforms, stating that while they require regu-latory oversight, they are increasingly taking steps such as delisting counterfeit products.

FICCI CASCADE chairman Anil Rajput called for a shift to preventive and technology-driven enforcement, while experts stressed stronger border controls and inter-agency coordination.